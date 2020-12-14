Because of the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email, or by appointment only. It will continue the suspension of in-person service through Dec. 24. All city services except for emergency services will be closed for the Dec. 25 holiday, resuming service Dec. 28
City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Gov. Brad Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.