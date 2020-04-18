The Idaho High School Activities Association decided Friday to cancel the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic, thus ending any chance interscholastic activities would return for the 2019-20 academic school year.
The IHSAA board of directors held a virtual meeting and decided it was in the best interests of all those involved — student-athletes, coaches, fans — to finally call the year after a month of postponements.
“It’s a very sad day for kids,” said Ty Jones, executive director of the IHSAA. “It’s a very tough decision that our board had to make. It doesn’t get much tougher than that. There wasn’t anybody as we were making that vote in the virtual room that was liking what we had to do. But they felt that there just weren’t any options any more.”
Jones said the group would keep track of developments during the next four months and will not make any decisions on fall sports until closer to when the 2020-21 academic year would begin in August.
The cancellation follows a decision from the state’s board of education Thursday, which detailed guidelines on how schools could reopen this year despite a “soft closure” mandate it first declared March 23 through the end of the school year. On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little decided to extend the state’s stay-at-home order, but only through April 30.
The IHSAA first suspended all spring sports activities March 16. At that time, in consultation with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, along with superintendents and athletic directors around the state, Jones made the difficult decision to pull the plug on activities through April 5 out of abundance of caution for the student-athletes.
The group then extended the suspension two weeks later to April 20.
Throughout the entire process, Jones stated he would make any kind of decision based on what the governor and the state board of education would do.
He expressed that again twice during the past two weeks, before two board of education meetings, and said he would follow their recommendations.
Then the board came through with its guidance. The criteria stated schools could reopen once:
State and local distancing orders were lifted;
The peak of the COVID-19 infection curve was at least two weeks previous;
Approval from the local public health district as well as the local school board.
“It wasn’t just one thing, like ... this is it,” Jones said in explaining the board’s decision-making process. “Once the (state) board (of education) came out with the parameters as far as schools reopening, and we looked at a best-case scenario for a school. And the best-case scenario for a school coming back is probably somewhere in the middle of May. You take all of those things into play, and it wasn’t done without some heartache on the part of the board.”
The compressed timeline left more questions than answers as to how spring sports could be conducted with a culmination of state tournaments that would be held May 14-16. Between baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track, numerous venues would have to be found to conduct a total of 34 events. That proved to be problematic.
Recently, the IHSAA softened its stance and said it could possibly move its state tournaments. But in the end, it just became too much to try to schedule.
“The soft closure of all schools and facilities pretty much took away every venue that we had for the remainder of the school year,” Jones said. “I knew a couple of weeks ago when they first came out with that, and talked about the soft closure for the remainder of the year, that that piece would be extremely hard to overcome. But we wanted to wait. Our board felt it was important, and it was important, to see what a return to school protocol, what those parameters could be, to maybe give us a chance to look at some other things. And once they came out with the parameters as far being able to return, I wouldn’t say it was next to impossible, it just became impossible to be able to safely hold an event for our kids.”
Next door, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled its spring sports season April 6 after that state’s governor, Jay Inslee, canceled in-person classes through June 19. The governor did not give guidance as far as conducting interscholastic sports went in his original statement, but gave some clarity just hours later.
In Idaho, there are 1,655 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 43 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Friday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 22 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 11 deaths, the most in the state. The past five days in the area have been the deadliest on record so far, with six confirmed deaths.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 660,430 confirmed cases, with a total of 33,049 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 694,296, with a total of 31,456 deaths, as of 8:30 p.m. PDT on Friday.
