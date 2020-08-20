The Moscow Food Co-op closed to the public Wednesday afternoon and will reopen at 8 a.m. today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s Facebook page.
One of its employees, who has not been in the store for days, tested positive for COVID-19, the post stated. The Moscow Food Co-op is working with Public Health - Idaho North Central District and the risk to co-op customers and staff is extremely low.
The employee followed the store’s health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask and gloves. He or she also observed social distancing protocols.
According to the Facebook post, the closure gave the store an opportunity to thoroughly clean, disinfect and sanitize out of an abundance of caution.