Students of University of Idaho media writing instructor Hal Foster have written short essays describing the coronavirus pandemic and how it has changed their lives. This is one of those essays.
The coronavirus has shaken my life twice in recent weeks. My brother contracted it and is recovering. A friend’s grandmother died from the virus after giving up her potentially life-saving ventilator to someone else.
The dramas occurred in two of the world’s virus hot spots — Seattle and Milan.
My brother, Derrick, 24, was only weeks away from beginning pilot’s training in Seattle when the virus struck him.
Seattle was one of the first places in the United States where the disease exploded. It spread after infecting dozens of residents and staff in February and March at the Life Care Center nursing home in the suburb of Kirkland, Wash.
Derrick got it in early March. I remember how stunned I was at the news. The virus affects everyone differently, so we had no idea how it would play out with Derrick. We hoped for the best but feared for the worst.
Derrick’s symptoms started with a fever. Then his chest began clenching up and he could hardly breathe. The pain was almost unbearable, he said.
My parents in Weiser, Idaho, urged him to go to a hospital. “I was extremely weak but managed to drive myself to one,” he said.
He had to wait in his car more than three hours to see a doctor because the hospital staff didn’t want him in a waiting area, where he could spread the virus to others.
After such a long wait, the doctor sent him to another hospital that had more expertise and equipment to deal with the virus. But that hospital sent him home, telling him that because he was young, he would likely recover on his own.
“We can’t do anything more for you,” said a staff member, underscoring the fact that scientists have yet to develop a treatment for the coronavirus.
They also told him to quarantine himself in his home until he had completely recovered, so he didn’t pass it on to others. My family felt helpless about Derrick’s situation. He was fighting the virus alone. I wasn’t there to hug him and tell him everything would be all right. And even if I had traveled to Seattle, I would not have been able to be with him for fear that I would get the virus and spread it to family and friends.
When Derrick finally recovered, my parents, sister and I were able to sleep soundly for the first time in weeks.
Meanwhile, my Italian friend, Lflaetitia, wasn’t so lucky. She lost a beloved grandmother to the virus.
Lflaetitia and I had become close when she spent a year as an exchange student at Weiser High School, where I graduated in 2019.
I called her after reading that Italy had surpassed China as the coronavirus’s global epicenter, although the United States has that dubious distinction now.
Lflaetitia’s grandmother, in her late 70s with underlying health conditions, had courageously given up her chance at going on a ventilator that could have saved her life, Lflaetitia said.
“She overheard doctors and nurses discussing which of several older patients should get a ventilator that was available,” said Lflaetitia, who is from Milan, the northern Italian city the virus has hit the hardest. “She told the staff to give the ventilator to someone else,” knowing she would likely die.
Italy’s virus tsunami has generated international headlines because it infected so many people so quickly that it overwhelmed the country’s health care system. It has only been since mid-April that the country has finally begun turning the tide on the outbreak.
“There are too many getting sick,” Lflaetitia told me. “There are not enough beds, respirators or masks. Doctors are having to choose who gets to live and who dies. Obviously, it’s an awful decision for them to have to make.”
Making her personal situation sadder was that her grandmother was visiting from Spain, which has also been a viral hot spot, but not as bad as Italy.
Her grandparents had purchased a home with a lot of land in Italy so their huge extended family could gather for vacations — a happy throng of children and grandchildren from Italy, Spain, Germany and elsewhere.
Reflecting on Lflaetitia’s loss, I thought to myself that one of the many sad lessons that the coronavirus has taught us is to be with those we love as much as we can.Life can change in a heartbeat, and suddenly we have lost them forever.
Sydnee Reyes is a freshman from Weiser majoring in environmental science and marine biology.