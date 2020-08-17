Let’s just say the world of high school football in Idaho was rocked Thursday.
The administration of the Moscow School District, in a four-paragraph statement, did the unthinkable and pulled the plug on all of its interscholastic fall sports — including football — deciding to go to an intramural-based, no-travel model. The release did not state a timeline for a return to competition against other schools.
The biggest reason it seems is because Moscow couldn’t control what could come in from the outside.
“As you know, we started our fall school sports activities recently with the hopes of bringing back some normalcy to our students’ lives,” the statement, from superintendent Greg Bailey, reads. “Unfortunately, after further review, we have determined that there is too great a risk to our students and community when travelling to other communities, as well as when other communities come to our facilities. We also believe that during some of the activities where masks are unable to be worn due to high levels of exertion, the chance of moisture contact from other athletes is too great.”
Moscow clearly has been one of the most progressive cities in the state. Situated on the border of the state of Washington, in Latah County, the city instituted the first known mask-wearing mandate in the state in July.
The letter echoes the worries of mayor Bill Lambert, who issued the requirement that began July 2 and recently was extended into October. In fact, Lambert has been aggressive in enforcing the mandate. He shut down the Ash Rattler Wood Bat junior baseball tournament and the Harvest Cup junior soccer tournament, which brought more than 100 teams to town, because attendees were not wearing masks and not adhering to physical distancing requirements.
Those events, coupled with concerns about issues beyond their control, probably went into the school district’s thinking.
The statement was co-signed by the principals of Moscow High and Middle School, as well as the activities directors of both schools.
Of course, there was immediate backlash to the decision.
A story on IdahoSports.com, released early Friday, detailed a few of the players’ opposition to the season being pulled.
One particularly heartbreaking quote from the story by Brandon Hill, the site’s editorial manager, came from senior receiver Lane Hanson.
“I was in the head space that as long as I had a football season, I would have a senior year. Now it feels like I have nothing,” Hanson told the website. “Now it feels like I just have school, and then I’m off into the real world. It’s a reality shock, for sure.”
A group on Facebook calling itself YES to Fall sports in Idaho, which advocates for kids returning to the fields of play, erupted when news of the cancellation came down.
All were pretty stunned. Some saw it with political overtones.
“You give someone a little power and it consumes them,” one parent said. “They say they are protecting us, I am an abult (sic) I can protect myself and my family. We will all get it at one time have a plan and make youself (sic) healthy, take vitamins so it won’t affect as bad. Let kids play if I thought my kid was in danger he would not be out there. If I chose for him not to play because I was scared I would not exspect (sic) others to give up their choice.”
And one of the most influential members of the football team, Jonah Elliss, the son of University of Idaho assistant coach Luther Elliss and who just recently committed to play collegiately at the University of Utah, tweeted a petition begun by a concerned parent on the progressive website moveon.org.
The petition states the athletes were “given false hope that they might have a season” and “it was stripped away by our district administrators ...” It proposes several ideas for a safe return:
Athletes/Parents/spectators follow COVID-19 protocols outlined by the Idaho High School Activities Association and Moscow School District before the start of practices.
Athletes that wish to continue to play opt in to the online option for this semester, eliminating the risk of the kids returning to school the week after play, and parents assuming all of the risk when it comes to any transmission.
Parents assume the responsibility of transportation to all away games, which was outlined by the school district before the start of the season.
Home events continue at the origin. For example, football at Bear Field. All events closed to spectators except for parents for physical distancing. If no fans allowed, a way to livestream games on the internet. If school district facilities were off the table, the group wants the option to pursue other venues.
For football in particular, they propose offering masks at the gate, a seperate entrance for visiting spectator, no concession stands.
“We believe this is a safe viable option that will allow our kids to return to play of an actual season, and eliminating the liability from the school district,” the petition reads.
The online petition had 500 signatures as of Sunday evening.
There are 124 confirmed and nine probable cases of the coronavirus in Latah County. There are no deaths.
While that number certainly is low, does the risk outweigh the reward sports bring?
Recently, a heart condition known as myocarditis has become prevalent in those who have come down with the coronavirus. Viral infections can lead to inflammation of the heart muscle. It can result in rapid or abnormal heart rhythm, blood clots or cardiac arrest. Even simple exercise can lead to a heart attack or death.
It was one of the reasons why the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences each canceled their fall seasons last week. Per an ESPN report, at least five Big Ten athletes have come down with the condition.
Those studies are in their infancy, so the information on this is relatively new and emerging.
Plus, the amount of mental health issues are skyrocketing in the nation among the 15- to 18-year-old demographic. The University of Wisconsin released a study in July saying approximately 68 percent of 3,243 student-athletes surveyed reported feelings of anxiety or depression that would require some level of medical attention. That number is up a staggering 37 percent from past surveys. Activity among adolescents is 50 percent lower than before the start of the pandemic.
“The results of the study are both striking and concerning,” said Dr. Claudia Reardon, associate professor of psychiatry at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. “We know that exercise and physical activity are powerful antidepressant and anti-anxiety interventions, and we strongly encourage public health experts and school administrators to thoughtfully consider both the benefits and risks of prolonged school closures and sport cancellations. We hope that any plan moving forward addresses not only our kids’ physical health and safety, but their social development and emotional wellbeing as well.”
I give you all of this information so you can digest it as I have and try to make an informed decision on what you think.
I don’t think this will be the last school that cancels fall sports, in general, and football, in particular. According to the Idaho Press in Nampa, Class 4A and 5A schools have been pushed back to at least Sept. 4 or 11. The class 1A, 2A and 3A schools in that area are moving forward with football games starting Aug. 28.
In fact, you should ask the question: How feasible is it to have fall high school sports when the state’s three biggest public universities — the University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University — will not conduct fall athletics?
And as a parent of two young children, I’m faced with some of the same concerns.
I don’t know what the right answer to all of this is. What I do know is sports is a privilege, not a right, and we have to take care of our own before we can gain our privilege back.
