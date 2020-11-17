Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent said his desire to postpone hiring a permanent Whitman County Public Health director until the spring is about ensuring continuity within the department and not a budget issue.
Whitman County Public Health Deputy Director Chris Skidmore has filled in as interim director this month, replacing Troy Henderson.
Henderson accepted a position at the Department of Defense.
The Whitman County commissioners have discussed when they should hire permanent replacement for Henderson. The Whitman County Gazette reported last week that Largent suggested waiting to advertise the position until the spring.
Largent told the Daily News on Monday that he is confident in Skidmore’s ability to handle the Public Health director responsibilities in the meantime. He said the department is not short-staffed.
Largent said “continuity of operations is very important” and he does not want to disrupt Public Health’s operations at a time when it must respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just wonder whether we should change horses in the middle of a battle,” he said.
Largent added that Skidmore may apply for the permanent director title when it is open.
Commissioner Dean Kinzer said he does not want to rush the hiring process, but he is in favor of moving forward as quickly as possible to find a qualified candidate. That includes establishing a job description for the position.
Kinzer also said the current amount of department staff can handle its responsibilities, including COVID-19 contact tracing.
“I don’t think we’re understaffed by any means,” he said.
He also praised Skidmore and said he is comfortable with keeping him at his current position.
Kinzer said Skidmore has served in the environmental health wing of Whitman County for six years.
The next commissioners meeting is 10:45 a.m. Monday and can be viewed via Zoom at zoom.us/j/250921172.
