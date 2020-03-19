There is a lot happening, and not happening, across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
Safeway and Albertsons stores in Moscow and Pullman have reserved store hours from 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for at-risk shoppers, such as senior citizens, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. Local stores will not be policing residents or asking shoppers to leave the store, but they ask community members to honor this opportunity for the at-risk communities to shop.
Garfield-Palouse Cooperative Schools plans to provide to-go sack meals for those needing school breakfast and lunch support during the school closure. Those planning to participate in the programs should contact the appropriate school to ensure enough meals are prepared. Garfield: (509) 635-1331. Palouse: (509) 878-1921.
Colfax Council on Aging is still providing senior meals. To-go and delivery meals are available by calling (509) 397-4305.
Dissmore’s IGA in Pullman is offering free delivery of groceries with a minimum order of $25. In-store pickup is being offered at no charge, and all order fees will be waived. Free delivery will be offered through April 15.
Community Action Center food bank in Pullman is offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and from 2-4 p.m. Thursdays.
Pullman School District food service will continue with the closure of schools. All schools will be open from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for meal pickup. Breakfast and lunch should be picked up in one visit. Meals are available for free to any student, regardless of free or reduced meal qualification. Additionally, Pullman Public Schools will send vans into the community to deliver meals to designated locations. Visit pullmanschools.org for locations.
A free food sharing app, OLIO, is now active in Moscow and Pullman, according to Poverty on the Palouse Chairwoman Michelle Mason. Community members can donate or request food through the app, downloadable from Google Play or the App Store.
The Weaving Abundance on the Palouse Resource Guide is available online at povertyonthepalouse.com. The guide lists all resources in Latah and Whitman counties with phone numbers, hours and addresses of all food banks, food pantries and bill assistance programs. The website also has a map of all pantries in Latah and Whitman counties.
Food Not Bombs of the Palouse continues to offer free vegetarian meals through curbside pickup from 4:30-6 p.m. Sundays. Message the group on Facebook for pickup or to request delivery.
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce is suspending registration and postponing meetings and events through May 15. The chamber business office on South Main Street is closed until further notice.
Latah County Library District announced all programming, events and meetings are canceled until further notice at all seven library branches. Digital storytimes will be offered through the library’s Facebook page, and area residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources. Beginning Monday, libraries will offer free onsite curbside pick-up of items placed on hold. Free Wi-Fi service available immediately outside library buildings will continue, and call-in reference services will continue.
American Insurance in Moscow is open for business, but is encouraging customers to use the drop slot outside its office for payments and documents. Clients can call the office at (208) 882-8544 or visit the website at Am-Ins.com/contact. Pictures of documents and text messages with contact information can be sent to (208) 518-0823.
The League of Women Voters of Moscow has canceled all remaining Wednesday noon forums this spring.
Brused Books in downtown Pullman will remain open, unless directed to close by authorities. The store plans to keep usual hours, but it will be closed on Tuesdays for now. Discounts on children’s and young adult books will be available as long as local schools remain closed. Contact the store at (509) 334-7898 for any updates, or visit the store’s Facebook page.
The University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series Chanticleer Concert set for April 7 has been canceled. Contact chmusic@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-7557 for information on already purchased tickets.
Washington State University Surplus Stores is temporarily closed to the public. There will be no sales or auctions until further notice. WSU departments and priority customers needing to purchase items should call (509) 335-3089 or email surplus@wsu.edu.
The Breakfast Club in Moscow announced it will temporarily suspend dine-in service. Delivery and carry-out services will be offered starting today from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Orders will be taken via walk-in, calling (208) 882-6481 and online at thebreakfastclubmoscow.com.
The Washington State University Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art is closed to the public until the end of spring semester in May.
The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow is limiting capacity to 10 people at a time. It has also moved all recovery coaching to online and telephone.
Whitman County United Way has started a Facebook group where community members can offer help or share community resources. The “Whitman County COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Page” can be found at facebook.com/groups/240389003760287/.
Reclaim Idaho announced Wednesday it is suspending signature gathering efforts for its Invest in Idaho initiative.
Idahoans for a Fair Wage announced Tuesday that the group is suspending signature-gathering for its campaign to raise the minimum wage.
Whitman County Library is closing book drops countywide and asks that residents keep any materials they have checked out in their homes until the library reopens. While library doors are closed, free Wi-Fi access surrounding the libraries remain available. Residents using this service should stay in their vehicles or practice social distancing if outside.
Neill Public Library, in partnership with Pullman Transit, is working to quickly implement a library materials delivery service for library cardholders living within Pullman city limits. Holds can be placed through the library’s online catalog. The number of items the library can deliver at any one time will vary depending on availability of cargo space and staff.
This is the third day we’ve run this bulletin board in print. You can find previous bulletin board items online at dnews.com/coronavirus/. Please send items for the Community Bulletin Board to briefs@dnews.com.