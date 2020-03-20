There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
Humane Society of the Palouse is closed to the general public through April 1. Adoptions are still available by appointment. Adoptable pets can be seen on social media or through petfinder.org. Staff will be at the shelter during the closure and can assist callers who find a lost pet or have a pet go missing. For more information, contact the humane society at (208) 883-1166 or information@humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
Walmart announced Wednesday that all Walmart stores in the U.S. will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday, Walmart stores, including pharmacies and vision centers, will offer an hourlong senior shopping event, one hour before the store opens, every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older. Stores will also have limits on certain items, including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
Rosauers Supermarkets announced Wednesday on its Facebook page it is offering special shopping days and hours for senior and at-risk customers, including pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. Special shopping is being offered from 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Spence Hardware & Supply announced Wednesday on its Facebook page it is offering curbside pickup for customers. Order requests can be made to spencehardware@gmail.com or (208) 883-8131. Limited delivery service is also being offered for those immunocompromised.
Latah County Historical Society announced in a news release Wednesday that the event “Creating and Conserving the Constitution: Idaho’s Constitution Revealed” set for March 31 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center has been postponed until further notice.
Yarn Underground is open for business. In an email notice Wednesday, the store announced that it will continue its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All meeting times and classes are canceled. It is also extending its online shopping.
Legends Barbershop in Pullman is closed until further notice.
This is the fourth day we’ve run this bulletin board in print. You can find the previous lists at www.dnews.com/cononavirus.