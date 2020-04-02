There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity Surplus Store and office in Moscow are closed. Palouse Habitat’s annual Beans ‘n Jeans fundraiser has been rescheduled from April 18 to Aug. 22. Organizers will weigh emergency requests for wheelchair ramps on a case-by-case basis. Messages can be left at (208) 883-8502 and the organization’s email is habitat@palousehabitat.org.
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow is currently closed for animal adoptions. The society is still available to provide pet food from their pantry program and offers lost/found pet services. These will be appointment-based only. The society can be reached at (208) 883-1166 for these services.
The regular meeting of the City of Pullman, Pullman Arts Commission set for 4 p.m. April 14 is canceled, by order of Chairperson Jeri Harris.
The regular meeting of the Neill Public Library Board of Trustees set for 3 p.m. April 15 is canceled, by order of Chairperson Kris Boreen.