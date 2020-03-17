Community Bulletin Board

There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please email briefs@dnews.com.
Neill Public Library is closed until further notice. The library announced the closure on its Facebook page Sunday. Materials will not be charged late fees during the closure. For more information, contact the library at (509) 334-3595 or neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library is closed. The library announced in a news release Friday that all 14 branches will be closed through March 31. Due dates for library materials have been extended through April 10. Drop boxes will remain open at all locations. For more information, contact the library at (509) 397-4366 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
League of Women Voters of Moscow announced in a news release Friday it has canceled its Wednesday forums through April 15. Forums are scheduled to resume April 22.
Moscow Ukulele Sing-Along set for Wednesday is canceled.
The Washington state Department of Transportation has suspended its free coffee program at statewide safety rest areas. According to a news release, the program will be suspended until further notice. Statewide, 37 of 47 safety rest areas offer the free coffee program.
The Thrift Shop, located in the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman, is closed through May 5. Donations can be brought at the little house on the corner of Ruby and Campus streets in Pullman.
All Southeast Washington Economic Development Association events are postponed until further notice. The events include monthly Cup O’ Joe meetings and workshops. The webinar on Facebook analytics is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. today. For more information, visit seweda.org, or contact Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Washington Idaho Symphony announced in a news release Monday it has canceled the remainder of its 48th Season. Those that have already purchased tickets, including season ticket holders, will be contacted regarding options for ticket refunds.
Mad Greek in Moscow is offering free lunches for children for the next 3 weeks. The Main Street restaurant announced on its Facebook page Sunday that children, when accompanied by a parent, can receive a free slice of pizza or cup of soup from 2-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its restaurant. Mad Greek is encouraging people to only accept the free lunch if it is needed.
Pullman 2040 announced in a news release Monday that its Leadership Series 2020 event set for Thursday at Zoe Coffee & Kitchen in Pullman has been postponed.
Whitman County Humane Society has a pet food bank if people are in need of food for their pets.
The AARP national office has canceled all March and April safe driving classes across the nation.
Safari Pearl Comics in Moscow has offered to function as a clearing house for people in need of food and supplies. Those in need, or those willing to donate needed items, are encouraged to stop by the store. All gaming events are currently canceled.
MOD Pizza in Moscow announced on its website Monday that it is eliminating all in-store dining. The pizza outlet will still offer take-out, pick-up and delivery through in-store order, order by phone and app orders.
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts has canceled future performances of “The Moors.” Patrons who have purchased tickets are encouraged to contact the Department at (208) 885-6465 or theatre@uidaho.edu for refunds or exchanges.
The Idaho Democratic Party has canceled the in-person April 4 delegate selection caucuses in Boise, and leadership is working to find an alternative means of caucusing. For more information, follow the IDP on Twitter (@IdahoDems) and Facebook (Idaho Democratic Party).
Mock Orange in Moscow announced Sunday over Facebook that it has closed its doors until further notice. Gift cards are still available for purchase through the shortened link squ.re/2WicmZ9.
Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics announced in a news release Friday that it is limiting patient visitations. For more information, contact the hospital at (509) 397-3435.
The City of Pullman will not be performing residential or commercial utility shutoffs for accounts currently in default. Members of the community who need to conduct business with any city office should first call ahead to schedule an appointment or handle business by phone or email.
All Pullman Parks and Recreation programs, including preschool, are suspended until April 27. The Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
Pullman Senior Center is closed, and all programming is canceled until further notice. Meal delivery service is available on Tuesdays and Fridays, through the Council on Aging. Those who wish to request meal service should call (509) 338-3307 by 11 a.m.
Pullman Fire Department facilities are closed to the public. There will be no tours or guests permitted within station facilities.
The Pullman Police Department lobby remains open, but citizens are encouraged to avoid visiting the lobby unless business is urgent. Fingerprint services, with the exception of concealed pistol licensing, is suspended until further notice. Parking tickets may be paid online, by phone or by mail.
Pullman Transit will operate on a limited schedule. Visit the Pullman Transit website for schedule and route updates.
J & H Printing in Pullman is closed to walkin traffic. Clients can email or call for service. Staff is available by phone at (509) 332-0782.
The Third Street Gallery located inside Moscow City Hall is closed to public viewing.
Gem State Crystals is closed to the public, but open for business. Employees will be able to meet customers at the door. Meetings are by appointment only. For more information, call (208) 883-0939 or email gemstatecrystals@gmail.com.
Please send items for the Community Bulletin Board to briefs@dnews.com.