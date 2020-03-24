There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
———
The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow will remain open, but will limit groups to 10 or fewer. Recovery coaching efforts are moving to online and telephone where possible. For more information, call (208) 883-1045.
The Washington State University Retirees Association has canceled its March and April programs. For more information, contact board President Rod Commons at (509) 432-6421.
The City of Pullman park system has closed the playground equipment and restrooms. For questions or more information please call (509) 338-3227.
Latah Credit Union is limiting lobby access at all branches to appointment only. To schedule a branch appointment, call (208) 882-0232. Drive-thrus and ATMs are still open. Visit latahcu.coop for more information.
American Insurance in Moscow is open by appointment only. Use the drop slot for payments or documents. For more information, call (208) 882-8544 or visit www.am-ins.com/contact.
The Moscow Public Library curbside holds pickup service has been canceled. Limited staffing at the library will continue and phone messages will be accepted and returned as soon as possible. The Latah Library Facebook page remains the best way to keep up to date with library services and news. For more information, call (208) 882-3925.
North Central Idaho AARP driver safety classes have been suspended through May. The class can be taken online at aarpdriversafety.org. Call Kay Gaines at (208) 816-3450 with questions.
Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Palouse City Council meeting has been canceled as city staff work to move meetings online. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 14 and will likely take place via video conference.
The Whitman County Park Board meeting scheduled for April 2 has been canceled.
Oak on Main in Pullman is offering free spaghetti to go today from 4-6 p.m. The restaurant, at 337 E Main St., will accept donations for future dinners.