There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
The Pullman Winter Market announced on their Facebook page that today’s market at the Brelsford Visitor Center is canceled. Contact pullmanfarmersmarket@gmail.com for additional information or concerns.
The University of Idaho has canceled performances of DancersDrummersDreamers. Ticket holders should contact the UI Ticket Office, tickets@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-7212 for refunds.
Help the Palouse, a website, has been established at helpthepalouse.com, and is designed to assist local businesses. Businesses are invited to add a listing and update the public on ongoing changes for their business.
The meeting of the Pullman City Council scheduled for Tuesday is canceled.
Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve has canceled today’s Idler’s Rest Equinox Hike. All group activities and events for the next month are canceled.
Moscow and Pullman Building Supply is offering call-in orders and delivery, as well as in-store pickup. Call the Moscow store at (208) 882-4716, and the Pullman store at (509) 332-2627 for more information.
The city of Pullman has canceled ArtFest 2020. The event was scheduled for April 4. Registration fees will be refunded.
The Palouse Health Center in Palouse has delayed their April 1 opening. PHC is working on providing services during this time to the residents of Palouse via Telemedicine and will be reaching out to patients. Call Pullman Family Medicine at (509) 332-3548 for more information. For immediate medical needs, call ReadyCare at Palouse Medical (509) 332-2517 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
APOD Productions has canceled performances of A Theatre Showcase. For more information, visit apodproductions.org.
The city of Pullman announced senior meal service, sponsored by the Whitman County Council on Aging, is available for delivery or pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays. Call ahead to (509) 338-3307 to be added to the list for that day’s meal.
Starting March 23, public health offices in Pullman or Colfax will be closed to foot traffic but will be available by phone, email, fax, mail or appointment. If a face-to-face meeting is required, please call or email to schedule. All office phone numbers and email addresses are available at www.whitmancounty.org.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is extending the deadline for removing studded tires to April 30 because of COVID-19 virus concerns and in support of Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions.
The Southeast Economic Development Association is surveying business owners and managers about the effects of COVID-19. The survey can be found online at www.seweda.org.
The Palouse Food Pantry will distribute food Wednesday. Because of the coronavirus, pickup up of food will be done by drive-up only. Call Calvary Chapel at (509) 595-3049 for more information. The food pantry is open to residents within the 99161 zip code in need of food assistance.
This is the fifth day we’ve run this bulletin board in print. You can find the previous efforts at www.dnews.com/cononavirus. Please send items for the Community Bulletin Board to briefs@dnews.com.