There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
Pullman Regional Hospital is asking the public to donate money or face masks to help the hospital overcome a loss in revenue and supplies as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can donate hand-sewn masks or manufactured masks to a drop-off bin at Corporate Pointe; 840 SE Bishop Blvd. Money can be donated online at the PRH website or by mail to Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, 840 SE Bishop Blvd., Ste. 200, Pullman, WA 99163.
Jo-Ann Fabrics in Moscow is giving away free materials to make face masks. Customers can pick up kits, assemble the materials and return the completed masks to the store. Masks will be donated to local hospitals. For more information, call (208) 882-2375.
Whitman County Parks and Recreation is closing all play equipment until further notice. Parks and trails will remain open.
The Pullman School District board meeting scheduled for today will be shown online on the school district website at www.pullmanschools.org/. Residents are not permitted to attend in person. Those wishing to provide statements may email board@psd267.org by 6 p.m. The board’s work session scheduled for April 1 is canceled. A special board meeting will be held via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. April 1.
The Pullman Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for 7:30 a.m. April 1 is canceled.