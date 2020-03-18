There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
Kula Yoga announced through its Facebook page Monday that all-person classes for the next two weeks are canceled. Many teachers will be holding classes through Zoom for class members to participate at home.
Spence Hardware & Supply Inc., announced on its Facebook page Monday that its Purina Poultry Chicken Care Workshop scheduled for today has been postponed.
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre announced in a news release Monday it is closed through April 9. Information and updates are available at kenworthy.org. For questions and concerns, email director@kenworthy.org.
Washington State Employees Credit Union announced in a news release Tuesday that it will temporarily suspend in-branch service. Drive-through windows will remain open, and services will be available online or by phone. Branch lobbies will be accessible by appointment only for using safe deposit boxes, notary services or certain document signings.
Pullman Civic Theater announced in a news release Monday that coming productions are canceled until further notice. The theater is planning on re-scheduling the performances of “The Importance of Being Earnest” to fall and the performances of “Stop Kiss” to next season.
All in-person Hunter Education classes through April 15 are canceled. Online courses are available through shortened link bit.ly/2xOQ6vX. No field day will be required during the exemption period.
Mikey’s Gyros announced on its website that it will be temporarily closing its doors this week through March 21.
Community Action Center in Pullman will remain open during normal business hours 8 a.m. to noon, and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a news release Monday, in-person appointments will be converted to telephone appointments when possible. Food bank items will no longer be distributed by the shopping model, and will be provided via “boxes” or pre-packed selections based on household size. Donations of food are discouraged; the preference at this time is for monetary donations rather than delivery of items.
Bitterroot Tattoo announced Monday through its Facebook page that they will be taking customers by appointment only. Call (208) 596-2405 or email bitterroot.tattoo@gmail.com for more information.
Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine announced in a news release Monday that the Veterinary Teaching Hospital has suspended all elective appointments. The hospital will take urgent and emergency cases only for a minimum of two weeks for all species.
Wild at Art in Moscow announced Tuesday it is offering Potter-to-Go kits for customers to purchase online through its Facebook page. Owners and staff will pack materials and make arrangements for curbside pickup.
Birch & Barley in Pullman announced Tuesday that it will be offering carry out for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., carryout for happy hour and dinner items from 3-5 p.m., and carry out dinner menu items and family style options from 5-8 p.m. Catering is still available. Call the restaurant at (509) 332-0108 to order.
Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute sent out a news release Monday inviting community members to visit the PCEI Nature Center in Moscow. Visiting is free, and space is available for walking, picnicking and enjoying the outdoors.
Latah County Historical Society announced in a news release Tuesday it is closing the McConnell Mansion house museum to the public until at least April 6. The LCHS website is available to the public for historical research materials.
The Moscow Baseball Association announced late Monday they will postpone Latah County Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball seasons. The group will meet again to reevaluate the situation. American Legion tryouts for the Moscow Blue Devils are still planned for April 5 until further notice. Check for updates on the Moscow Baseball Association Facebook page.
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport announced that until further notice, TSA is allowing up to 12-ounce containers of liquid hand sanitizer, through the security checkpoint. The container will require additional screening
The Ramps & Beer fundraiser hosted by Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen in Moscow and Disability Action Center Northwest is still planned for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Tapped. $2 from every pint sold will be donated to the Ramp Project. A virtual fundraiser will be offered through shortened link bit.ly/2vsDkCg, and will run through March 23.
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles is instituting a 90-day extension on driver’s licenses and noncommercial registration. If one of these credentials expires between March 1 and May 31, you have until June 30 to renew. The public is also encouraged to use the DMV’s online services.
The 1912 Center will close its doors until further notice. Executive Director Jenny Kostroff told the Daily News on Tuesday that all events located in the historic building and event venue have been canceled, including the Moscow Senior Center. Organizations with planned events will receive a complete refund.
Friendly Neighbors will continue to offer senior meals. Meals will be available drive-through style at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the back of the 1912 Center. Participants should call Friendly Neighbors President Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 for information.
The University of Idaho Golf Course will open for the year Thursday. Only the front nine will be open for play. Contact the golf shop for more information at (208) 885-6171.
RE/MAX Home and Land announced Tuesday that its offices in Pullman and Colfax are closed to the public and walk-in traffic. Staff will continue to work as usual and will be available by phone.
SMART Transit announced in news release Tuesday that, beginning Thursday, fixed routes serving the west and east areas of Moscow will be temporarily suspended through April 3.
Dial-A-Ride services will be limited to critical trips only available Monday through Friday. SMART Transit is also implementing additional disinfecting measures on all fleet vehicles.
Palouse COVID-19 “Request Support” Forms are available at shortened link bit.ly/3ba8VIl. Forms are being offered in an effort to help those in need affected by illness, social distancing, loss of work, etc. Organizers are offering to drop off needed food and supplies, and provide caring phone calls to those feeling lonely, depressed or anxious during social distancing and self-imposed quarantine.
The Whitman County Planning Commission public hearing on the proposed marijuana ordinance is cancelled today. The hearing will be rescheduled at a date yet to be determined.
Please send items for the Community Bulletin Board to briefs@dnews.com.