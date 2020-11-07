Five days after a divisive general election and eight months into a life-changing global pandemic, many on the Palouse continue a search for strategies to cope in challenging times.
Jamie Derrick, a licensed psychologist and University of Idaho psychology professor, said recent events have taken a heavy toll on mental health because people can only process so much emotional uncertainty.
“People are exhausted,” she said. “I saw a number of people in my private practice this week, and almost all we talked about was the election, even though that’s not a standard therapy topic. People are scared and nervous about the future.”
Despite the heavy load that burdens most everybody right now — be it feeling isolated because of the pandemic or nervous about national election outcomes — Derrick said she believes in resiliency.
“A lot of people are ‘numbing out’ from their feelings because it’s too much to hold,” she said. “Psychologically, numbing out is a coping technique, but it can’t go on forever. I think people are looking for ways to move on from that, and do so in a wholesome way.”
Derrick said there are various ways to navigate tough times in a healthy manner. She said it’s important for people to allow themselves to go through their emotional hardships without trying to put a band-aid on them to make them more temporarily palatable. Instead of falling into a “catastrophizing headspace” and attempting to predict the future, Derrick said people should narrow their focus and take things moment-by-moment.
“This week, the advice I’ve been giving people is, ‘don’t look too far ahead — look ahead an hour or two, and do what you can do in that time that is wholesome and good for you.’ ”
Two recent University of Idaho Art and Design graduates, Ethan Coy and Chelsey Flores, spearheaded a local yard sign project to encourage peaceful public discourse among community members. The artist duo initially collaborated on their “For Freedoms” project with Moscow’s Prichard Art Gallery during the 2018 national midterm election. They revisited the project this fall as a response to divisive discourse surrounding politics, local and national.
Those who have frequented Moscow lately may have spotted white yard signs around town with community-written messages. The signs feature responses to open-ended prompts surrounding the concept of freedom. The local “For Freedoms” project group distributes signs with four different prompts: “freedom for,” “freedom to,” “freedom of” and “freedom from.”
For Freedoms is a national civic engagement group that focuses on civil public discourse through art.
Last week, the Associated Students of the University of Idaho collaborated with the For Freedoms project to allow campus community members to write messages on yard signs explaining why they voted this election.
ASUI set up an outdoor table on campus inviting campus community members to fill out signs.
“It’s a nonpartisan project, so we welcomed all opinions to fill out signs. We got quite a variety of different signs filled out,” said Savannah Stroebel, ASUI academic affairs officer. “We ended up having about 175 signs filled out on campus.”
Those yard signs, which displayed messages such as, “freedom from political division, “freedom to wear a mask,” “freedom from cults” and “freedom from pretentious snowflakes” were on display in the UI administration building lawn this past week.
Stroebel said the opportunity to contribute to civil public discourse allows people to put themselves in the shoes of others.
“These signs represent such a wide variety of viewpoints,” she said. “Maybe a freedom that somebody else wrote isn’t necessarily important to someone else, but it urges them to think, ‘Wow. This is something that somebody else really values.’”
One University of Idaho student, Kailyn Eagy, said she is optimistic for the future of civic discourse in the U.S. but believes there is still a large amount of work to be done in terms of social progress. Interacting with people who adhere to different political mindsets is often a tall order in her eyes, as she feels hurt by family members who vote for candidates that actively oppress diverse voices.
“While I still love my family, political conversations are much more difficult when they support candidates who go against my rights as a queer, Asian woman of color,” Eagy said. “I don’t think they understand how soul-crushing it is to know they support candidates that are verbally and politically violent against me and my identities.”
