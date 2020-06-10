Latah County’s food insecurity rate was 11.7 percent in 2018 — the latest recorded data available — but that number is projected to jump to 16.5 percent this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap study released last week.
The projected numbers are based on an 11.5 percent unemployment rate and an estimated poverty rate for the remainder of 2020.
Food insecurity describes a household’s inability to provide enough food for every person to live an active, healthy life, according to feedingamerica.org. It is one way Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, can measure and assess the risk of hunger.
In 2017, Latah County had the second-highest food insecurity rate of the 44 counties in Idaho at 16.7 percent, or 6,480 people. In 2020, Latah County is expected to tie for the 23rd-highest food insecurity rate at 16.5 percent.
Similar to Latah County, the state of Idaho’s food insecurity rate lowered from 2017 to 2018, but is expected to return to roughly the 2017 rate. In 2017, Idaho’s food insecurity rate was 12.3 percent, or 210,420 people. In 2018, the state’s food insecurity rate was 10.8 percent, or 189,970 people.
In 2020, Idaho’s food insecurity rate is expected to increase to 17.1 percent, or 283,770 Idahoans.
Susanne Lally, Idaho Foodbank spokesperson, said the foodbank has increased food sourcing and distribution about 30 percent, or 2 million extra meals per month, throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
The Idaho Foodbank spends about $200,000 of its own money on food in a normal year, Lally said. In the past three months, the foodbank spent $900,000 to purchase food.
Lally said Idahoans have been utilizing food banks more, especially at the start of the pandemic in coronavirus hot spots like Blaine County where the demand for food assistance increased by 300 percent.
Amber Schneider, University of Idaho Center for Volunteerism and Social Action program coordinator, said the Vandal Food Pantry experienced an uptick in users, including first-time users, after the pandemic set in earlier this year.
She said pantry traffic has decreased significantly because the semester ended and coronavirus fears have lessened. Five cars will drive through during the two-hour span compared to 25 to 30 earlier in the spring, she said.
Schneider said 407 people have been served at the Vandal Food Pantry since March 30 when the pantry — because of coronavirus concerns — moved from eight remote food cabinets across campus to curbside pickup at the Pitman Center alley between the Pitman Center and Greek Row.
The pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
Schneider said the monthly Mobile Food Pantry, in which the Idaho Foodbank provides fresh, perishable, prepacked meals, also became extremely busy during the first couple months of the pandemic.
She said May’s mobile pantry marked the first time it ran out of food.
“We were out of food in less than 30 minutes, which has never happened before, and those events are always open for two hours,” Schneider said.
She said volunteers had to retrieve food from the Vandal Food Pantry and provide it to people for the rest of the two-hour period.
The Mobile Food Pantry is open noon to 2 p.m. every first Wednesday of each month in Parking Lot 108 west of the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center.
Moscow Food Bank Director Linda Nickels said foot traffic at her food bank has been about the same since the coronavirus hit the area because other food resources, like the Vandal Food Pantry, have been available.
However, Nickels said private donations to the Moscow Food Bank have significantly increased recently, which she attributes to people wanting to help out in a time of need. She said she believes many people used a portion of their $1,200 federal stimulus checks to donate to the Moscow Food Bank.
The Moscow Food Bank is open 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 110 N. Polk St.
The north-central branch of the Idaho Foodbank is hosting a “Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, at 10 a.m. June 19 at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Each household will receive two boxes of food containing milk, butter, cheese and cooked meats along with a variety of fresh fruits and veggies at the drive-through distribution.
