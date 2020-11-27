Cougars’ next game imperiled by Trojans’ outbreak

Even if the Washington State Cougars are cleared to play football next week, their opponent might not be.
The Pac-12 on Thursday canceled USC’s home game Saturday against Colorado because the Trojans’ coronavirus issues had caused them to fall below the conference’s minimum for available players at a specific position.
According to ESPN, the position is the offensive line, where the Pac-12 requires at least four available scholarship players.
Because the Trojans’ outbreak has been so recent, it also imperils their scheduled game against WSU on Dec. 4 in Los Angeles.
The Cougars (1-1) already have seen two games shut down because of their own coronavirus outbreak. After they dipped below the Pac-12 standard of 53 available players overall, the conference canceled their road game against Stanford last week and placed into limbo their Apple Cup contest against Washington that had been set for today in Pullman.
Within minutes of the Pac-12’s kibosh of the USC-Colorado game, the Buffaloes announced they would instead play at 2 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at home against San Diego State. The Aztecs’ game against Fresno State already had been called off because of FSU’s coronavirus problems.
The Pac-12 last week reversed an earlier decision to prohibit nonleague games this season.
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich expressed optimism Wednesday that his team would be healthy enough to play the USC game. But now there’s a good chance the No. 19 Trojans (3-0) won’t be.
Two USC players tested positive for the virus earlier this week, and five others were placed in quarantine through contact tracing. The Trojans canceled practice Thursday for the second time in three days while awaiting test results of another player showing virus symptoms.
Players who test positive for the virus are placed in a 10-day quarantine and those placed in protocol through contact tracing are out of the picture for 14 days.
“We are disappointed for our players and fans and those from Colorado that Saturday’s game will not be played, but the health and safety of everyone in both programs is of the utmost priority,” USC coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “We will continue to test and monitor our players, coaches and staff and take guidance from health officials as we prepare for our remaining games.”
USC hasn’t released the names of the affected players because of privacy concerns, but Helton said they include starters.
The Pac-12 declared the USC-Colorado game a no-contest, just as it did WSU’s games against Stanford and Washington.
There’s still a modest chance the Apple Cup will be rescheduled for Dec. 18 or 19, but only if neither WSU or Washington has qualified for the Pac-12 championship game that weekend.
Until the latest news, USC and UCLA had been the only Pac-12 South teams to avoid seeing a game scrapped by the virus. In fact, USC had just one confirmed case of the coronavirus since the conference announced its return to competition in September.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
