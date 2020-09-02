Members of the Pullman City Council on Tuesday expressed disappointment in Washington State University for not initiating COVID-19 testing on campus sooner.
A spread of infections among WSU students has led to a spike in known cases in the area.
University officials informed community leaders Tuesday morning that WSU will make testing available in the coming days with the help of Cougar Health Services, a mobile health care unit, a National Guard unit and possibly a private testing company.
Councilor Al Sorensen said he was discouraged testing efforts were not initiated sooner and believes it put the community at risk.
“The lack of Washington State University’s commitment to get into the testing program, in my opinion, and not getting things set up to where it’s put an awful lot of pressure on our local hospitals is extremely disappointing to me,” he said.
Councilor Ann Parks said the bulk of students live off campus, which means WSU does not have jurisdiction over their behavior. She said there initially did not appear to be a need for testing because those students were not coming on to campus given that WSU moved to online courses this fall.
She said testing is happening now because the behavior occurring off campus has threatened WSU staff and the community.
Sorensen countered by saying each student pays a fee for student health services and those people need to be able to use those services instead of taxing the local health care system.
“It’s not about living on campus or not living on campus, what it has to do with Washington State University students and for them having a place to go with the university taking a little bit of responsibility,” Sorensen said.
Councilors Pat Wright and Brandon Chapman both agreed with Sorensen, but pointed out that the city should focus on doing its part in enforcing student behavior to help curtail the spread of infections.
The Pullman Police Department has been issuing infractions to people who host parties where mask and social distancing rules are being broken. It is looking at possible changes in the city ordinance to make it easier to enforce those rules with the other partygoers as well.
The city council is also looking to do its part in aiding the economic recovery from the pandemic.
On Tuesday it discussed using federal CARES Act money to hire a professional to promote tourism in Pullman. The city has more than $300,000 of that money left to spend on COVID-19-related expenditures. The city was allotted more than $1 million in CARES Act dollars earlier this year.
The council was in favor of using a portion of that money to hire a consultant to promote Pullman and remind in-state travelers that it is still open for business.
“We need to as a community represent our people in this town and our businesses and try to do everything that we can to promote Pullman,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen said he was disappointed in the current marketing material, particularly how it focuses on tourist attractions outside Pullman. Sorensen said he is not happy with how the Chamber of Commerce has advertised Pullman, which is why he recommends hiring an outside professional.
Mayor Glenn Johnson said there are local marketing agencies available to provide these services.
City staff will provide more details on this marketing plan at the next Pullman City Council meeting Sept. 15.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.