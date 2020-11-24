The Whitman County Commissioners announced Monday the county will receive another $500,000 in grant money from the Washington Department of Commerce to award to local businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Art Swannack said the county asked for the extra Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money to help small businesses most affected by the Washington restrictions that currently prohibit indoor operations.
That includes restaurants that cannot offer drive-through or take-out, fitness facilities, bowling alleys, movie theaters and standalone event centers.
“This is intended to give them cash quickly to get them through the next several months,” said Jody Opheim, a consultant working with the commissioners on CARES Act related matters.
She said an application process has been developed and the county will accept applications through midnight Dec. 1. People can visit www.WhitmanHelp.com to apply.
Opheim said this will give the county time to submit for funds and “get those funds out the door just as quickly as we can.”
There is no deadline to spend the grant money.
“I’m just really happy for the businesses in the county that we’ll be able to provide a little extra funding for them,” Commissioner Dean Kinzer said.
Until this point, the county has received approximately $1 million in CARES Act money to assist businesses.
During Monday’s meeting, Swannack also said the county will begin the process of advertising for the Whitman County Public Health director position next week.
The former director, Troy Henderson, left the position after he accepted a job with the Department of Defense. Chris Skidmore is filling in as interim director.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.