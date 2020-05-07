The Partnership for Economic Prosperity announced the release Wednesday of its COVID-19 Latah County Business Impact Survey findings.
A total of 42 Latah County businesses — all but one were located in Moscow — completed the survey.
The three biggest concerns for businesses include: 65 percent of respondents voiced concerns about a financial buffer to weather current and future economic downturns; 60 percent reported concerns about the lack of customers to their business; and 43 percent were concerned about the inability to maintain safe social distancing.
The survey was a collaborative effort between the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, the city of Moscow and the University of Idaho Master of Public Administration program.