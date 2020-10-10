The Moscow School District announced a positive case of COVID-19 has been discovered at Moscow High School.
In an email to parents, students and staff Friday afternoon, MSD Superintendent Greg Bailey said those who may have had close contact with the individual have already been contacted following an investigation in cooperation with local health authorities. Students who have not been contacted are not considered to be at risk, the email said.
Latah County reported another 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing its total to 694.
New cases include eight men and eight women between the ages of 18 and 29, a man and a woman in their 40s and two women in their 50s. Of the county’s 694 cases, 32 percent, or 509 individuals, fell between the ages of 18 and 29. 277 of that total have recovered so far.
The average daily cases in Latah County, which peaked last week at 22.71, fell this week to an average of 17.86 per day. The county remained at “minimal risk” status according to the Public Health - Idaho North Central District website at idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus.
Whitman County Public Health reported 27 new cases Friday.
According to a news release, one previously counted case was transferred to another county, so Whitman County’s current total is 1,484 positive cases of COVID-19. New cases include six people younger than 20 years old, six women and four men between the ages of 20 and 39, five women between the 60 and 79 and five women and one man older than 80.
Three people are currently hospitalized. All other patients with active cases are stable and self-isolating, the release said.