Local health districts Tuesday confirmed 72 positive COVID-19 tests on the Palouse, continuing a surge in cases in Latah and Whitman counties.
The Whitman County Health Department reported 49 new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday. This is the record number of positive tests reported in one day.
The patients include eight people younger than 20 years old, 40 people between ages 20-39 and one man between ages 40-59. All patients are listed as stable and are self-isolating.
That brings the county’s total number of cases this year to 261.
In Latah County, 23 more people tested positive. Nine of those patients are in their 20s and three are younger than the age of 20. Several people in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 70s also tested positive.
There have been 215 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latah County this year.
Since Saturday, 158 new positive test results have been reported on the Palouse.
There have been no COVID-19-related deaths in either county.
Whitman County Health Department Director Troy Henderson said the increase in Whitman County has specifically occurred in Pullman among the 18-29 age group.
In an email to the Daily News, he wrote that it is unknown if the outbreak will continue to grow exponentially. The department is concerned it will spread beyond the 18-29 demographic.
“If it spreads to the broader community we can expect increased hospitalizations 7-10 days later and potentially fatalities 7-10 days following hospitalizations,” he wrote.
The virus has affected local businesses in Pullman.
The Coug closed Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the restaurant’s Twitter page, the employee last worked 7 p.m. to closing time on Saturday and wore gloves and a mask.
He showed no symptoms at the time, but got tested Sunday after learning of a roommate’s possible exposure.
Paradise Creek Brewery also closed its restaurant Sunday after an employee showed possible symptoms. According to the restaurant, the employee last worked Aug. 19 and had no contact with customers.
Information about Latah County’s COVID-19 cases can be found at idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus.
Information on Whitman County can be found at whitmancountypublichealth.org/covid-19.html.
