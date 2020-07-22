Washington State University has seven people trained as COVID-19 contact tracers to track the spread of coronavirus infections on the Pullman campus.
The university Tuesday released more information about the steps it is taking to prepare for students coming back to campus in the middle of a pandemic.
“The university is cooperating with health authorities statewide to facilitate contact tracing to help identify and isolate anyone associated with one of WSU’s campuses or other facilities who was in close contact with a confirmed case,” WSU announced in a news release. “In Pullman, that includes more than half a dozen WSU employees who have been trained in contact tracing by the Whitman County Health District.”
When the Whitman County Health District is alerted to a positive COVID-19 case on campus, a trained interviewer will contact the infected person and ask them for contact information of people they have been in contact with. The news release said they will not ask for a social security number or about immigration status.
According to state and federal protocols, a close contact is considered anyone who has spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of the person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The county health department, or a trained contact tracer, will get in touch with those close contacts directly and WSU promises to only discuss potential infections with those who have a legal reason to be notified.
The close contacts must self-isolate at home for 14 days since the last time they were near the infected person. If they show symptoms, they are ordered to call their health care provider and work with them on getting tested.
If they do not show symptoms, they can return to normal activities.
WSU has designated 150 beds so far on the Pullman campus to accommodate students needing to isolate. Local officials and the Community Action Center have also secured hotel rooms in Pullman and Colfax to house people in isolation.
WSU is also working on developing a smartphone app to assist in the contact tracing process.
On Tuesday, the Whitman County Health Department reported four more positive COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the total number of cases this year to 70. Two of the newest patients are men between ages 20-39. One patient is a woman between 20-39 and another is a woman between 40-59. All of the patients are stable and self-isolating.
Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported four new cases Tuesday in Latah County. This brings the total number of cases this year to 46. The new patients include a man and woman in their 20s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.
There have been no deaths because of COVID-19 in either county.
