A local engineer, the Colfax School District and Whitman County Library have partnered to provide protection to the physicians and nurses at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center.
That protection comes in the form of face shields, which the hospital staff can wear as they continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shields were produced using 3-D printers donated by the school district and the library.
Christian Hille, an engineer for the McGregor Company in Colfax, is making the face shields and set a goal to produce 75 for the hospital.
“It’s absolutely fantastic,” Laurie Gronning, public relations specialist for Whitman Hospital, said about the community effort.
Gronning said the face shields provide the hospital staff an extra layer of protection for close contact situations, especially since it can be worn over their face masks.
Hille said he was inspired to produce the face shields after he saw a news story April 1 about University of Idaho mechanical engineering professor Gabriel Potirniche. The professor had been using 3-D printers to design face shields and would later publish the design files online for the public to use.
Hille had already been using a 3-D printer for months for The McGregor Company. On April 6, he got started on the face shields, which are made of plastic shields, elastic bands and plastic headbands.
Hille said it was a slow process at first. Just producing the headband took more than three hours, until he adjusted the printer and cut it down to two hours and 15 minutes.
To speed up the process, he contacted the library in Colfax to see if he could borrow its 3-D printer.
Whitman County Library Director Kristie Kirkpatrick wrote in an email to the Daily News that the library was happy to help.
“We were thrilled to say ‘yes!’ as library staff had been watching for a pattern that we could print ourselves but hadn’t located one,” she wrote. “Helping Chris’ effort worked perfectly!”
With the addition of the library’s printer, Hille said he could make three face shields a day. Then, through word of mouth, the Colfax School District heard about Hille’s work and wanted to offer its assistance. Hille said Superintendent Jerry Pugh offered to let him use three of the district’s 3-D printers.
“The school district was an amazing surprise,” Hille said.
With five 3-D printers at his fingertips, Hille was able to significantly speed up production.
“I just set it and I go off and do other things I’m supposed to be doing out here,” he said.
On Friday, he was in the process of making 75 face shields to be delivered to the hospital. He also made face shields for assisted living facilities outside Colfax.
Gronning said the hospital was grateful for Hille, whom she said has been working around the clock to make face shields. She said the equipment will give her staff a greater sense of security.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.