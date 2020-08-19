A community drive-through food distribution day will take place 10 a.m. Friday at Joseph Street. Playfields, 1900 Joseph St., Moscow.
There are no qualifications for those who wish to pick up food boxes other than a stated need for food assistance. Demographic information including family size and home zip code will be collected for record-keeping purposes.
Each household will receive boxes containing a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meats and produce items. Drivers are asked to remain in their cars when they arrive to pick up food and follow the posted signs.
The event is sponsored by the Idaho Foodbank in coordination with the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.