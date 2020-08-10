Whitman County Public Health reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The first case, reported Saturday, is a woman between the ages of 40 and 59.
According to a Whitman County Public Health release, the other seven cases were reported Sunday. Two are men younger than 20, four — three men and one woman — are between the ages of 20 and 39 and the last positive case is a woman between the ages of 40 and 59.
All are stable and self-isolating, the release said.
Whitman County has now reported 122 positive cases of COVID-19
“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” the release said. “Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Friday, Latah County has had 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight probable cases.
There have been no deaths in either county.