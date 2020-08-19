Idaho Public Health reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Tuesday.
This brings the county’s total to 155 including 146 confirmed cases and nine probable cases.
The latest patients include two males younger than 10 years old, one man and two women in their 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s and a man in his 50s. Sixty-three of the county’s 155 cases — or around 41 percent — are patients in their 20s.
This time last week, Latah County had 110 cases of COVID-19.
Overall, Public Health — Idaho North Central District has reported 406 cases of the disease in its five-county region — up from 317 a week ago. Nez Perce County has the largest share with 192 cases, followed by Latah’s 155.
Whitman County Public Health reported two new cases Tuesday, which brings its total to 133.
According to a news release, both patients are women between the ages of 20 and 39. They are stable and self-isolating.
Only two people in Whitman County have been hospitalized with the disease and at least 100 who tested positive have been cleared to discontinue isolation.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in either county.