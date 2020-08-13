Eight new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Latah and Whitman counties Wednesday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six cases in Latah County, bringing the total to 108 confirmed and eight probable cases. The six new cases are a girl age 0 to 9, two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a male 10 to 19 and a man in his 30s.
Whitman County Public Health reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total to 126.
Both new cases are males between 0 and 19 and are stable and self-isolating, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.Whitman County has reported 10 new cases since Saturday while Latah County has had nine.
There have been no deaths from the virus in either county.