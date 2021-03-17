Eleven COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Palouse, according to local health agencies.
Whitman County received nine new positive cases, pushing the county total to 3,663, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Deaths and hospitalizations from the virus since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 46 and 92, respectively.
The nine new cases include four people younger than 20 years old, four people in the 20-39 age bracket and one woman 40-59.
Washington is in Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout and will move to Phase 1B, tier 2 today, according to the release. Individuals can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine at findyourphasewa.org.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported two cases — a woman aged 18-29 and a woman in her 40s. That brings the total cases in the county to 2,857, including 2,702 confirmed and 155 probable cases.
Of the 2,857 cases, 2,619 have recovered, 230 are active and eight have died.
Latah County is the only county in the five-county health district in the “moderate risk” category. The other four counties are listed as “minimal risk,” according to the health district’s website.