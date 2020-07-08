There will be no carnival, and face coverings will be required at the Latah County Fair in September.
The Latah County Fair Board met Monday and discussed modifications to the fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
This year’s fair will not look like prior fairs, as both programming and layouts will be heavily modified to promote social distancing and other safety guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Latah County Fair and Events Center news release Tuesday.
In addition to the cancellation of the carnival portion — both rides and games — and the requirement of face coverings, other modifications include: the poetry and great outdoors competitive exhibit shows are canceled; the exhibit building will have a different layout and there will be expanded check-in and exhibit pick-up timeframes for static exhibits; the commercial vendor building will have an adjusted layout and fewer booth spaces; the Latah Railway model train rooms will be closed; livestock barns will be closed to the public while the animal shows happen; and the livestock auction will be outside at the west arena area.
The carnival area will be used for exhibitor camper parking, fair manager Jim Logan said.
Logan said last month there will be no occupancy limit at the no-admission fair. He said there is no way to control the occupancy because it is unfenced and patrons enter from all sides.
“We don’t have any designated entry point where we could count people,” he said.
The fair board is scheduled to meet again July 20.
Logan said he expects new changes to the fair each time the board meets until September in order to meet updated safety guidelines.
“We will continue to plan to offer the best fair that we can given the guidelines that we’re up against,” Logan said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.