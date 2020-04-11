Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow is hosting homeless families at a Moscow motel instead of at local churches in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruce Pitman, president of the FPP board, said families stay at the motel at night and go to work or the FPP Day Center on West Palouse River Drive during the day.
Pitman said groceries are delivered to the Day Center for families to prepare their meals.
Pitman said the motel is providing a “very heavily discounted rate.” He said agencies contacted FPP and indicated they would financially assist the Moscow nonprofit organization if it needed help paying for the motel rooms.
“I think that our families and our volunteers are simply grateful that they’re not having to take any unusual risks right now,” Pitman said.
Typically, families received dinner at churches and then stayed at the churches overnight, Pitman said. During the day, they went to work, school or the Day Center, which is still the case now.
“I am sorry that we have had to make these changes and we will resume personal hosting when we are able to ensure everyone’s safety,” Pitman said in a letter sent earlier this week to FPP donors and leaders who coordinate volunteers in each church.
Pitman wrote that the change was made with advice from public health staff and national Family Promise guidance.
It said the change was made last week and new families will be quarantined in a motel for 14 days before they are able to use the Day Center.
The letter states FPP has three families in its shelter program and seven families are receiving after-care case management services. The seven families graduated from FPP’s shelter program and established homes in the area.
“Many of these families are at risk of once again becoming homeless as the economy worsens,” the letter states. “Our case manager will work closely with these families to assess their needs and connect them to appropriate resources.”
The letter says that more families will need to be served in the coming months as the “social and economic consequences accumulate.”
“We’re so grateful for the volunteer support that we receive and our program really is dependent on volunteer support,” Pitman said. “So this is a big change for us but we also felt that we needed to protect the safety of our families and our volunteers and this was a pretty quick way of doing it.”
At Sojourners’ Alliance in Moscow, Executive Director Steve Bonnar said the nonprofit organization is not accepting homeless people into its on-site housing program on North Van Buren Street because of the coronavirus. Its office, which is at the same location, is open by appointment only.
Seven men and two women are currently living on-site, meaning there would be three openings for men and two for women if Sojourners’ Alliance was accepting people, Bonnar said. Its on-site family units and off-site units are also full.
Bonnar said he is trying to identify funds from outside resources and expects to receive federally allocated money from the state to help with the pandemic. He said he requested money for motel vouchers and rent deposit assistance for homeless people and homeless prevention funds.
The Moscow Food Bank has changed its operations a bit because of COVID-19.
Director Linda Nickels said those who show up to the bank on North Polk Street will be provided an inventory list of what food the bank has. People select what foods they need on the list, volunteers retrieve the selected food from inside the food bank and then bring it outside to the individuals who requested it.
Previously, Nickels said those who needed food were allowed to enter the food bank and pick out items. She said one person at a time is still able to enter the bank and select certain foods.
Nickels said fulfilling orders goes much quicker with the new process because the food items people want are circled on the list and only a couple of volunteers are inside collecting the food instead of a large group of volunteers and people selecting food.
She said the food bank has received lots of donations and traffic at the location has varied.
The food bank is open 2-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday next to St. Mary’s Church.
If someone needs food but does not have a means to get to the food bank, Nickels said they could call the food bank at (208) 882-4813 and volunteers can deliver food.
