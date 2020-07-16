The Idaho State Board of Education approved two streams of federal funding Wednesday that will help school districts in the Gem State deliver blended learning instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
The money can be used to purchase learning management systems, increase internet connectivity, purchase devices for students and teachers, and fund professional development, or training for teachers who deliver remote education. The four items approved during the meeting were recommendations from the state’s Digital Divide Task Force.
Board member Kurt Liebich said the almost $34 million available through the two funds won’t be enough to solve all of the issues school districts face as they create plans to combine in-person learning and remote education strategies.
“Districts are going to have to prioritize what they need, and it will have to be something we work toward,” Liebich said. “We can’t completely solve the digital divide by the end of August when school starts.”
According to Liebich, there are between 28,000 and 45,000 students in Idaho who do not have access to the internet. An estimated 181,000 devices will need to be purchased for the state to achieve a one-to-one ratio that will ensure each student has access to an electronic device.
The Idaho state Department of Education will distribute the money, which comes from two sources. There will be $30 million available from Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds Coronavirus Relief Fund and $3.8 million for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
School districts and charter schools will be able to apply for funds available through the Idaho Rebounds Fund to cover coronavirus-related expenses incurred between March and December of this year.
For the other pot of funding, the board will first consider school districts that want to fund learning management systems, which board member Linda Clark said are essential to delivering a quality online educational experience.
During the meeting, the board also approved a letter in support of Little’s 5 percent holdback for school districts and charter schools during this fiscal year, since Idaho is expecting a statewide revenue decrease as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The holdback means the public schools budget will decrease by almost $99 million.
Greg Wilson, the governor’s senior education policy adviser, told the board the cuts “tried to shield learning and students as much as possible.”
The holdback includes a pause on salary increases and leadership premium distributions, which are often awarded to veteran teachers. Reductions from the holdback also affect funding for items like professional development, information technology services and money for classroom technology.
Board President Debbie Critchfield said although the board doesn’t want to cut its K-12 budget, Idaho finds itself in a more favorable position than other states, who had to reduce their public school budgets by more than 5 percent.
Justyna Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.