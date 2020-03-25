Feeding our friends

Oak On Main employee Terry Byrne, left, brings a free take-out meal to a customer during the restaurant’s Feeding Our Friends community dinner Tuesday in Pullman. The restaurant organized the event as a way to help the community during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

