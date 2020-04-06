The Idaho Fish and Game Commission adopted a rule Saturday temporarily suspending the sale of several types of nonresident fishing and hunting licenses, tags and permits.
Effective immediately, the rule was adopted to support recommendations from state health authorities for people to minimize social contact and travel in an effort to minimize the effects of COVID-19. The rule will remain in place until repealed.
Nonresident hunting licenses and currently available nonresident deer and elk tags are not included in the suspension, according to a release from IDFG. Nonresidents who purchase a 2020 hunting license may still apply for controlled hunts to occur this fall.
Licenses, tags, and permits purchased by nonresidents before the Saturday decision remain valid for existing hunting, fishing, and trapping seasons, the release said.
The rule does not extend to Idaho residents.