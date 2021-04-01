Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported five new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Wednesday, four of which were in Latah County, pushing its in-county total to 2,911.
New cases include three women and one man between the ages of 18 and 29 and a woman in her 60s.
As of late afternoon Wednesday, Whitman County did not release new numbers related to its infection rate. On Tuesday, the county reported just one new case of COVID-19 — a significant drop from the 75 reported over the weekend and Monday.
Starting Wednesday, Washington state expanded vaccine eligibility to include about 5 million more Washingtonians.
Eligibility was extended to those 16 and older with two or more comorbidities, anyone between the ages of 60 and 64, and workers age 16 and older who work in restaurants, manufacturing and construction. In addition, those living in congregate settings like correctional facilities or group homes for disabilities, or those experiencing homeless are also eligible for a vaccine.
Those who are eligible can then use Vaccine Locator at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov to find an appointment. Those who visit the Phase Finder site will be directed to Vaccine Locator.
Phase Finder, Washington’s online vaccine eligibility tool, will no longer be required to verify COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
The city of Pullman announced this week it has increased messaging, initiated compliance checks and continues to respond to reports of COVID-19 mandate violations in advance of the state’s plan to evaluate each county to see if they meet certain metrics. Evaluations begin April 12.
The city says these efforts are meant to help ensure the community stays safe and is able to advance to the next level alongside other counties. Currently, all counties are in Phase 3.