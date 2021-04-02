Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday for Latah County.
Four of the patients are between ages 18-29 and one person is in their 50s.
There have been 2,759 confirmed cases, 157 probable cases and eight total deaths related to COVID-19, to date in the county.
There have been 20 new cases among Whitman County residents since Tuesday.
Whitman County Public Health announced it will no longer be issuing daily news releases regarding new cases, but it is keeping track of the total number of cases on its website.
There have been 3,885 cases, to date. There have been 46 total deaths and 96 hospitalizations.
All Washington residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 15, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.
Washington State University leaders are encouraging university faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Those who are eligible can use the Vaccine Locator at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov to find an appointment. Those who visit the Phase Finder site will be directed to Vaccine Locator.