As K-12 teachers race to prepare for a fall semester that promises to be unlike any other, support staffs are also scrambling to plan ways to administer food and transportation in a year in which students are likely to receive at least some instruction at home.
Charlie Gerke, operations director for the Moscow School District, said a major concern is the retirement of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s COVID-19 feeding plan that provided funding for meals for children regardless of age or socioeconomic status. The child didn’t even have to be a student in the district so long as they were younger than 18.
Gerke said that program bled into the district’s summer lunch program that distributes meals under a similar philosophy. However, Gerke said, when the summer meal program ends, the USDA has made it clear schools will only be reimbursed for meals given to students who are enrolled in free and reduced lunch. Everyone else will have to pay.
“It’s a double-edged sword — the nice thing about the summer meal setup is we don’t have to verify anybody’s eligibility or enrollment. So any kid that walks up, they get a meal, no questions asked,” Gerke said. “This now will be basically like taking our point of sale in our cafeterias and moving those out onto the bus routes or at the bus stops or to the outside of schools.”
On Monday, the Moscow School Board voted to begin the year in a hybrid model in which students at the secondary level spend two days of the week in class and three days learning online. Leaders with the Pullman School District have said they are planning for all possible scenarios but hinted Moscow’s plan is among the options they’re considering. There have also been voices urging the district to begin the year — or deliver the entire semester — completely online.
Leaders in both Moscow and Pullman school districts have said they’re still forming strategies for how to deliver meals during days when some students are at home and their peers are in school facilities. Gerke said Moscow schools will likely begin the year driving three or four meal routes with preset stops and times similar to the system deployed when schools were closed in the spring.
As they will still have regular routes for picking up students in the morning on these days, Gerke said the fall semester promises to be a busy time for bus drivers.
“It will be a different kind of busy — in a typical school year, because we have to bus most of our PE high school classes … and we would have field trips going out on a fairly regular basis,” Gerke said. “I’m guessing that if we have any field trips this year, they’re going to be pretty darn limited.”
Funding for school transportation is a major concern for the fall semester as well — at least on the Washington side of the border. In Idaho, Gerke said school districts are reimbursed for miles driven by bus drivers so long as it’s in service of the students or curriculum. However, in Washington, schools are funded based on the number of people actually riding the bus, according to Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell. In a Pullman School Board workshop Wednesday, Maxwell said this means distance learning could cause significant budgetary stress if this funding model isn’t adjusted by the state.
“Right now we’re only funded on ridership and if our ridership is almost zero, we have some employees that we will not receive any funding for,” Maxwell told the board. “We would very much like to keep our employees employed and working — so that is quite an issue if we go to distance (learning).”
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com.