Whitman County received four new positive COVID-19 test results Thursday.

The latest patients are two men between ages 20-39, one man between 60-79 and one woman between 40-59.

All are stable and self-isolating. There have been 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year.

One new COVID-19 case was reported Thursday in Latah County. It is a man in his 20s.

There have been 69 confirmed cases and eight probable cases in Latah County this year.

There have been zero deaths in either county.

