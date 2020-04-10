Four of the 12 people in Whitman County who tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered and are cleared from isolation, according to the Whitman County Health Department.
So far, those 12 are the only known cases. There have been at least 373 negative test results.
There are currently three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latah County, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Confirmed cases in Nez Perce County continue to grow. Public Health – Idaho North Central District is reporting 19 confirmed cases, two probable cases and five deaths.
Idaho’s total confirmed cases is now at 1,353 with 24 deaths. Washington’s data as of Wednesday afternoon shows 9,097 confirmed cases and 421 deaths.