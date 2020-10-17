The Whitman County Health Department on Friday announced there has been a fourth death attributed to COVID-19.
A man older than 80 died. All of the deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred this month, and all involve people older than 60.
There are currently three people hospitalized.
Twenty-four new positive COVID-19 test results were reported in Whitman County on Friday. This brings the county’s total to 1,614.
There have been 293 new cases reported in the county this month.
The newest patients include six people under the age of 20, eight people between ages 20-39, two people between ages 40-59, six people between ages 60-79 and two people over the age of 80.
Pullman Regional Hospital is reporting the positivity rates among its COVID-19 tests between Sept. 30 and Oct. 13 is at 8 percent, a slight increase from last week. That’s 31 positive tests out of 387.
On Thursday, the hospital announced two of its employees in the same department tested positive for the virus are quarantining.
The risk of COVID-19 spread in Whitman County is still listed as high, according to the Whitman County Health Department.
Thirty-three positive test results were announced in Latah County on Friday. There have been 781 confirmed cases in the county this year.
The majority of the cases are patients between ages 18-29. Five patients are between ages 13-17, one patient between ages 5-12, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s.
Latah County’s COVID-19 risk is still listed as “minimal” on the Public Health Idaho North Central District website. This week, there was a daily average of nearly 16 new cases.
There have been 269 new confirmed or probable cases this month in Latah County.