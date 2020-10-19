Genesee High School has canceled the rest of its football season, including a game tonight at Cottonwood, after a Bulldogs football player tested positive for the coronavirus, athletic director Kelly Caldwell confirmed Sunday evening.
It’s the second brush with the virus for the Genesee athletic department, whose schedules were upended after an unnamed coach tested positive last month.
Because of that shuffling, Genesee had scheduled makeup football games for three consecutive Mondays, including one tonight at Prairie.
Now that game has been scrapped, along with a home contest Oct. 26 against Lapwai.
Caldwell said he received word of the latest positive test Saturday. Two other Genesee students, both nonathletes, also tested positive last week, he said.
All three students had been staying home from school since experiencing symptoms, Caldwell said.
“We really appreciate that people are communicating so well and being honest and up-front with us, so we can do our best to help mitigate things,” Caldwell said. “We’ve said all along, ‘No blame, no shame.’ If somebody has a positive test, just let us know. We’re trying to be as transparent as possible about things, while protecting identities at the same time.”
According to Genesee school policy, which has been tweaked since the positive test last month, people who have tested positive must quarantine for at least five days from the time of exposure, regardless of any subsequent negative test.
Plus, “If you’re experiencing symptoms, stay home,” Caldwell said.
The cancellation of tonight’s game means Prairie, undefeated in five contests, has clinched the Whitepine League Division I title, regardless of what happens in its regular-season finale Friday at Troy.
Because Prairie had intended to honor its seniors tonight, the school looked into the possibility of squeezing in a home game early this week against Logos and use mainly reserves. But that idea was abandoned.
Genesee finishes its football season with a 4-2 record. The school still plans to play host to District I volleyball tournament matches starting Tuesday.
