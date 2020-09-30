Before schools decided to return to the fields and courts this fall, administrators knew they could face coronavirus cases within their sports programs.
It almost was inevitable some teams would eventually encounter positive test results.
That was the case for two in the area: the Genesee football team, which this week returns to action, and Potlatch volleyball team, which entered quarantine Monday.
Both teams had a coach test positive for the virus — the Bulldogs on Sept. 19 and the Loggers on Sunday. The names of the coaches who tested positive are being withheld because of privacy laws.
Neither program so far has had any additional positive cases, according to their athletic directors.
“We have our protocols and we’ve been working with the (North Central District) Health Department,” Genesee secondary principal and athletic director Kelly Caldwell said, “and I think every school is probably going to have to deal with this at some point. We just really appreciate the partnerships between the different schools and the health department.”
Caldwell said his team chose to “err on the side of caution and make sure that everybody was safe,” and had coaches connect with players via Zoom since they couldn’t meet in person in the week after the Sept. 19 diagnosis. This week, they are back to normal practice.
“They had some personalized workouts they were working on as well,” Caldwell said. “... We’re back to practice now.”
Genesee (3-0) returns to the football field Friday when it hosts Troy for homecoming and senior night.
As for Potlatch, volleyball practices and matches are suspended with a return date of Oct. 8 for practice, athletic director Katie Ball said.
“At this time, they are still continuing contact tracing,” Ball said Tuesday. “(Players) have isolated at this time until that is completed.”
Both schools had to reschedule a slew of games and matches missed during their quarantine period — a process that’s still ongoing for Caldwell and Ball.
Genesee missed games against Whitepine League foes Clearwater Valley and Lapwai. Caldwell said he and other ADs are in the process of reworking schedules to fit the games into a tight timeline. Teams must have at least five days between games unless an exception is made.
Teams likely will have to play some games on days other than the traditional Fridays and Saturdays, Caldwell said.
“Unfortunately, with football, we’re at the time of the year where most everybody has league games the rest of the way, but there’s a couple windows in there where we may be able to cancel some nonleague games or move a game to a different day of the week to accommodate the schedule to make it work,” he said. “We’re just hoping the (Idaho High School Activities Association) will give us approval on what we’re trying to do.”
Volleyball has more flexibility in scheduling matches, but also more contests to reschedule.
The Loggers (8-2) have tentative dates for two home matches missed Monday and Tuesday: Kamiah on Oct. 14 and Logos on Oct. 15.
Potlatch’s first match after returning to practice will be Oct. 13 against Troy.
But Ball still must find new dates for three other league matches.
“We are going to do our best to work with the Whitepine League schools to reschedule league matches that will be missed during that time,” Ball said.
As the two athletic directors — and many others — have learned this fall, nothing is set until the results are stamped in the standings.
“It’s a laborsome process, but it’s a good process,” Caldwell said. “I think that we’re doing the best we can to keep our kids safe and also try to get them back to playing the sports they love.”
