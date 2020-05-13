Getting books to readers

Nick Brunsfeld takes books off the shelf for patrons who will pick them up outside the Moscow Public Library on Monday in Moscow. The library has been offering curbside pickup of books by appointment since April 22. The service is now available at all Latah County Library branches. Whitman County Libraries are able to mail books to patrons. Neill Public Library in Pullman is not circulating library materials yet.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

