Some people might be unraveling in this fifth week of the coronavirus threat, but I’m coping well with social isolation.
Just a few days ago, for instance, I had a lovely conversation with a couple of garden worms I met when I was outside, weeding. They actually weren’t very chatty, but they listened sympathetically while I complained about my chief garden staffer, Benjamin BadKitten.
That morning, I’d rousted him from his nap, carried him outside and set him down on the patio while I collected my tools from the garden shed. Instead of following me to the weed patch, BBK parked himself in a sunny corner of the patio and flicked his tail when I called out to remind him he was late for work.
I considered the worms, who were busy burrowing back into the soil.
“I should put you two on the payroll,” I told my new pals. “Worms never go on strike or demand fancy little cans of minced chicken with gravy. You guys would work dirt cheap.”
Our tulips haven’t started blooming yet and, this year especially, I’ve missed seeing springtime color in our front garden. So last week I bought two flats of violas, whose dainty pink, purple and yellow flowers look like baby pansies. I thought planting violas in April was a safer bet than exposing innocent primroses to a February freeze, as I naively did the year my husband, Lee, and I moved to Moscow.
Icy weather blew in only a few days after I planted them, and the frozen primroses wilted and died. A friend had tried to warn me: “If spring flowers are for sale only inside a temperature-controlled supermarket, it’s too early to buy them.”
I wish I had listened. Forecasts of frigid overnight temperatures earlier this week made me worry about the newly planted violas, and I told Lee that I planned to protect them with flannel bed sheets.
He sighed, went out to the garage and came back with a roll of black landscape cloth. We used all 30 feet of it, plus several dozen spikes, to cover and secure the scattered clusters of little plants.
Three days later, when the nightly freezes ended, I lifted the fabric and found the violas safe, perky and ready to lift their faces to the sun again.
Watching birds perch at our feeders is a calming morning ritual for Lee and me. While he’s making coffee and my tea is steeping, we look out our kitchen windows at a flock of goldfinches, whose feathers are as sunny as the daffodils blooming below them.
In mid-spring, I also wait for a pair of Eurasian collared doves that fly to our garden from a tall tree across the street. These birds are ground feeders and visit us in early evening, picking their way through the flower beds and along the path, searching for scattered sunflower seeds.
Only one of the doves appeared on the first night, and I was afraid it had lost its mate during the winter. But they have arrived together every day since then, and their return brings me peace.
In these unsettling weeks, I find hope in the constancy of these gentle birds.
Sydney Craft Rozen is thankful for social-distance conversations with family and friends from her garden and on the front porch. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com