Colleges and universities will be allowed to start distributing emergency cash grants to postsecondary students affected by coronavirus-related campus closures as soon as Wednesday.
During a special meeting of the Idaho State Board of Education on Monday, Executive Director Matt Freeman said Idaho’s eight public higher education institutions will receive more than $36 million from the recently approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as the CARES Act.
Just more than $18 million of those funds will go directly to students for expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care expenses following the disruption of campus operations.
Freeman said the institutions are allowed to allocate and distribute the grants as they see fit, although the money will need to be dispersed within a year.
The remainder of the $36 million, which institutions can use to cover costs associated with the delivery of instruction after campuses closed in-person classes, should be released within the next two weeks, Freeman said.
The University of Idaho’s total allocation will be a little over $6.9 million, with almost $3.5 million going toward students. Lewis-Clark State College’s total allocation is almost $1.98 million, with approximately $990,000 available for students.
The board decided to push back the approval of criteria that would allow K-12 school districts in the state to reopen before the end of the school year. The topic will be discussed Thursday.
Last week, the board extended its soft closure guidelines for school districts through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, but said districts could reopen before that time frame if they meet the to-be-determined criteria.
The board approved an item Monday that will allow school districts more flexibility in how they spend professional development funds. Action was also taken to change the structure of the state’s driver education programs and to waive the requirement of a proctored final exam for the Idaho Digital Learning Academy.
The board plans to continually address issues that may affect the admission of high school students into postsecondary institutions. That includes possible changes to grading for advanced placement testing, as well as a previously approved waiver of college entrance exams.
“All of the public postsecondary institutions in Idaho desire to do everything possible to hold students harmless from the effects of COVID-19,” said TJ Bliss, the chief academic officer for the Office of the State Board of Education.
Students taking dual credit courses may now also receive a pass-fail grade this semester, instead of a letter grade, which will be accepted by the state’s higher education institutions.
The board’s meeting Thursday will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/idsboe/. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. PDT.
Justyna Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.