Both Washington State University and University of Idaho Greek communities have implemented guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this fall.
Some WSU Greek chapters have chosen to close as the university moves to online courses for the coming semester.
With health concerns growing in Moscow with the return of students to campus for the start of the semester, the UI Interfraternity Council, the governing body for UI fraternities, sent a letter to “Members of the Vandal Community” on Friday laying out the expectations for its fraternity chapters.
Fraternity and sorority members at the UI traditionally return one to two weeks prior to the general student population. UI classes are scheduled to begin Monday.
According to the letter, fraternity restrictions include the suspension of “all external activities including socials, formals, philanthropies, and any other external chapter events occurring both on and off campus.”
Each chapter is expected to create a COVID-19 action plan and submit it to the university for approval. Masks and social distancing are required during recruitment events and chapter facilities will have reduced capacity.
The facilities will have mandatory hand sanitizing stations at their entrances and students will be served individually packaged meals.
Hannah Eckert, president of the Delta Delta Delta sorority chapter at the UI, said her chapter is following similar rules.
She said her chapter’s members wear masks almost everywhere except for their bedrooms. They have also limited the number of people allowed in the certain rooms of the house, including the dining room.
No guests are allowed in the house and each student is asked to monitor their own health, Eckert said.
She said safety is their top priority and the members are willing to adjust to the changes in order to continue living in Moscow.
“We truly are trying to make the best of the circumstances,” she said.
Eckert said Delta Delta Delta’s recruitment period ended Monday and was performed completely virtually.
Eckert said the chapter has 21 members this fall, which is about the average number of students living in the house during a normal year.
Farrin Johnson, vice president of the WSU Panhellenic Council, wrote in an email to the Daily News that many sororities have closed as students stay home for the fall semester.
“This has significantly reduced the number of people who are living in some of our largest buildings,” Johnson wrote. “While we don’t have the ability to impact the individual business decisions of each fraternity or sorority, we are really impressed with the decisions that chapters have made to either close or reduce capacity to prioritize the health and safety of our members.”
All recruitment activities for WSU fraternities and sororities were completed virtually.
Additionally, WSU sororities and fraternities have suspended all social events and chapters are asked to hold nonsocial events digitally, if possible. Any event not done digitally must follow state and local guidelines for social distancing, face masks and gathering limits, according to the WSU Panhellenic Council’s website.
These guidelines are part of what the Greek community calls the COVID-19 Organization Response Expectations, or CORE.
Students will also be given “contact tracing amnesty” if they disclose information to an individual performing contact tracing. That means the council or the Greek Standards Board will not pursue formal sanctions against a chapter if the student discloses information that shows they violated CORE.
“We created the amnesty policy to help our membership tangibly see and understand that the health and wellbeing of our community is the priority of the CORE plan,” she wrote. “Additionally we want contact tracing to be effective, and if people are afraid that they will get their chapter or friends in trouble, this could damage the effectiveness of contact tracers.”
