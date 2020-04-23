The University of Idaho is looking to lease some of its in-house utilities to a third-party vendor in an effort to raise revenues and contend with the fiscal fallout related to the coronavirus pandemic.
UI President Scott Green told the State Board of Education last week that the school hopes to engage in a public-private partnership, often referred to as a “P3,” which would allow a private utility operator to lease the university’s District Energy Plant — or “steam plant” — which produces steam, chilled water and compressed air used by the university to heat and cool multiple buildings on campus. It also distributes utilities to campus buildings through miles of tunnels under sidewalks and roads.
In exchange for the long-term lease of the plant, and the right to operate it, the university would receive an up-front payment Green said would be placed in an endowment to “provide a steady source of funding for our priorities” and provide fiscal flexibility at a challenging time.
He said the agreement would include a long-term, 50-year lease and the vendor would manage all improvements to the system during that term.
“This transaction generates positive cash flows over the 50 years and at its termination the utility can be leased all over again,” Green said. “So what we are in effect doing is we are exchanging an expense center for revenue and we’re exchanging deferred maintenance for a capital plan.”
Green told the board P3 revenue would pay for student initiatives like need-based scholarships and an expanded online education infrastructure he said will improve access to higher education and the go-on rate in the state.
He said that investment will help strengthen enrollment numbers and bolster tuition and fee revenues. He said it will also boost auxiliary revenues derived from resources like the campus bookstore and student housing.
Green said it is uncertain how dramatically enrollment will be affected by the pandemic but it is expected to take a hit, so strengthening those numbers as much as possible is a prudent step.
The process will also provide dollars for research grant writing and economic development. Green said that money would come back to the university in the form of grant revenue and industry partnerships.
Green said the strategy should help offset economic effects of COVID-19 and address existing budgetary woes including a shortfall projected to balloon to $22 million by 2022 as well as additional holdbacks that may be handed down by the state.
Green said the UI has found some success in addressing the $22 million shortfall as well as additional budget reductions mandated by Idaho Gov. Brad Little late last year. However last month, Little announced an across-the-board holdback of 1 percent affecting most state agencies including higher education. Green said an additional 5-percent holdback is being considered by the governor for the coming fiscal year. This would be in addition to a 2-percent base reduction imposed by the state legislature for that same period.
“We have done great work putting the institution’s financial house in order,” Green said in a memo issued Monday. “The (fiscal year 2021) budget we developed together would have balanced our General Education budget if not for these additional reductions from the state.”
In another move to address the economic effects of the pandemic, Green announced this week the UI would also be instituting a system-wide hiring freeze in accordance with guidance from the Governor’s Office and SBOE. In his Monday memo, Green said the freeze was effective immediately but vacant positions critical to the university may go through an exemption process to be filled. Other guidelines adopted on recommendation of the state include a moratorium on paid overtime, paid administrative leave and increases to employee compensation without prior approval.
