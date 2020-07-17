The Gritman Medical Center COVID-19 drive-through testing site opened two weeks ago in Moscow to promote safe, convenient and efficient testing, and hospital officials say the site is hitting all three marks.
“The success is it’s been incredibly convenient for people,” Gritman Chief Nursing Officer Bob Kendrick said. “I mean, you don’t even have to get out of your car. And so there aren’t too many medical tests that you can get performed using that particular methodology.”
The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Gritman Martin Wellness Center, 510 W Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
Patients enter the Martin Wellness Center parking lot and follow the directional signs and orange cones to receive a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test, which is collected with a nasopharyngeal swab and is used to detect the presence of the live COVID-19 virus.
Kendrick said patients can expect the process to take a few minutes if they are the only driver in line. The swab test takes 15 to 20 seconds to administer.
Kendrick said Gritman has tested 50 to 80 patients per day at the drive-through site.
Peter Mundt, Gritman’s director of community relations and marketing, said Tuesday Gritman and Moscow Family Medicine have performed more than 1,900 coronavirus tests since it started testing in early March.
Mundt said three populations of patients are tested. They are patients who are symptomatic or who had a possible exposure to someone with the virus, patients who have a scheduled procedure or clinical visit that requires an advanced coronavirus test and patients who require testing before returning to work or other fields.
Mundt said the drive-through site keeps all three populations and Gritman staff safe from exposure because patients remain in their vehicle the entire time.
It also allows patients to be comfortable because they can use their vehicle’s air conditioner or heater depending on the temperature and be in their car if it rains.
“It’s about keeping the patients safe and comfortable and separated from one another,” Mundt said. “It’s also about helping to protect our staff.”
He said the drive-through site also helps protect the hospital and its clinics.
“The more that we can assess and see COVID-related patients by telehealth and at our drive- through testing site, that allows us to continue to have an even more safe clinic environment and hospital environment for our patients,” Mundt said.
Mundt said the drive-through site made more sense particularly as the number of patients seeking COVID-19 tests increased.
He said patients standing and parking on the street outside the Gritman Emergency Department mobile respiratory unit, which is still open to patients for coronavirus testing outside the hospital’s Emergency Department, was going to become more problematic. The drive-through site is more efficient and has ample paved parking lot space for people to drive through in an orderly fashion, Mundt said.
Kendrick said three or four Gritman staff members operate the drive-through site and one patient is tested at a time. He said patients have been tested “pretty quickly” and there have been no big hiccups so far at the site.
Patients must have a physician’s order for the test if the order was not submitted electronically, a photo identification and insurance information at the drive-through site, Mundt said. Patients do not need to be insured to be tested.
Mundt said he recommends people call their primary care provider if they want to be assessed and tested for the virus. If they do not have a primary doctor, he said they can call any Gritman or Moscow Family Medicine clinic, including QuickCARE.
The doctor’s assessment, which can be done via telehealth, is quick and typically done the same day the patient requests an assessment, Mundt said. The doctor can then submit the patient’s test order if he or she meets the criteria and the patient can visit the drive-through site.
Mundt said insurance companies cover the costs of “medically necessary” coronavirus tests, so there is no out-of-pocket expense to the patient. For those uninsured, he said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a special program that pays for coronavirus tests.
Medically necessary tests include patients who have COVID-19 symptoms or who were exposed to the virus. Mundt said, for example, someone who wishes to vacation in another state or country that requires a negative coronavirus test result before entering that state or country can get tested at the drive-through site but that person will pay out-of-pocket because the test is not medically necessary.
Mundt said Gritman’s Emergency Department mobile respiratory unit still tests patients for the coronavirus but hospital staff is directing most patients seeking testing to the drive-through site.
