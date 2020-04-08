Gritman Medical Center used telehealth for special cases prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the platform is commonplace.
On a given day in the past few weeks, as many as one-third of clinic visits at Gritman Medical Center/Moscow Family Medicine have been conducted via telehealth, said Kane Francetich, Gritman chief information officer.
Telehealth allows providers to deliver care and interact with patients remotely while adhering to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.
Bryn Parker, MFM family practice doctor, said telehealth can be used for almost any appointment that does not require an extensive examination.
Gritman officials said telehealth is great for follow-up appointments, such as to review lab results; consultations to order tests; prescription refills; diagnosis of some acute problems; and chronic health condition checkups.
“It’s just a great resource that we’ve been allowed to do in the midst of a very stressful time,” said Rachael Scharnhorst, Gritman rural and specialty clinics director. “It’s something good out of something so stressful that we can provide to our communities.”
Francetich said more than 50 Gritman providers have been using telehealth in the past few weeks. Besides providers at clinics, Gritman clinical nutrition nurses, diabetes educators, therapists and chaplains are using telehealth with patients, he said. Paramedics can also interact similarly with the Gritman Emergency Department if needed.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Gritman only used telehealth in certain cases, such as a means to connect patients with mental health providers outside the area.
Once a telehealth appointment has been scheduled, Francetich said the patient will receive a link via text message or email that takes the individual to a webpage. He said support staff interacts with the patient just as if he or she was in a physical waiting room. After the patient is checked in, the patient will be able to see and communicate with his or her provider.
Francetich said Gritman encourages patients to use telehealth when appropriate.
According to a Gritman news release Tuesday, those who have an upcoming appointment may get a call from MFM asking to change their visit to a telehealth appointment.
At the MFM downtown and westside clinics, preventative care visits for the foreseeable future for adult physicals and well-child exams for 2 years and older are canceled.
The release said those clinics are not seeing patients in-person with a fever, cough, sore throat or other respiratory symptoms.
Francetich said patients and providers have loved using telehealth and there have been no technical difficulties.
“I’d be really surprised if we didn’t continue making this a regular part of our business from here on out,” he said.
Parker said a lot of her patients love telehealth, especially older patients, those with mobility issues and those who live far away from Moscow.
She said patients also like the ability to avoid the waiting room experience.
Scharnhorst, who oversees the Gritman Internal Medicine Clinic in Moscow and the hospital’s family care clinics in Kendrick, Potlatch and Troy, said telehealth is huge for rural Latah County communities and older patients with weakened immune systems.
Scharnhorst said patients have been extremely satisfied and grateful for telehealth.
“I’ve had 75-year-olds say they were super excited about this opportunity and they loved that they still got to be seen without the risk,” Schnarnhorst said.
At Pullman Regional Hospital, nutrition services/dietetics, speech therapy, genetic counseling, limited physical therapy and occupational therapy are offered through telehealth, according to an email from Megan Guido, PRH chief marketing and community relations officer.
Visits PRH is also seeing via telehealth include, but are not limited to: behavioral health; follow-ups regarding chronic problems; dermatology; allergies; minor injuries; sinus issues, congestion and mild cold symptoms; sleep concerns; feeding or formula concerns; asthma follow-ups; COVID-19 questions; and medication management.
If an individual needs to be seen for a reason not already mentioned and he or she does not want to visit the clinic, contact the patient’s provider and request a telehealth visit, the email said. A PRH provider will let the patient know if he or she can be seen via telehealth.
Visits PRH cannot see via telehealth include complete physical exams for adults and babies.
