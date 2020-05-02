Gritman Medical Center restarted most elective surgeries Monday, according to a Gritman news release.
While the hospital has conducted emergency and emergent cases throughout the COVID-19 emergency, elective cases had been canceled or delayed since March 24.
The hospital is working with surgeons and patients to place those cases back on the schedule to get patients the care they need as quickly and safely as possible, according to the news release. Surgical patients are being tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure. Once the test sample is collected, patients are asked to isolate at home and practice social distancing prior to their procedure.
Gritman has a sufficient supply of COVID-19 test kits to meet the current demand and has been testing regularly since March 1 for patients who meet the screening guidelines as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No one who has met the guidelines has been turned away for testing, the hospital said. In addition to the hospital, residents of Latah County are also being tested at CHAS Latah Community Health and Moscow Medical.
Test samples collected at Gritman and Gritman/Moscow Family Medicine are sent to the State of Idaho laboratory in Boise or private commercial labs. With the addition of another private lab in Spokane, the average turnaround time for test results has been improving and is now less than two and a half days. Some results are being returned within a 24-hour period.
To date, Gritman and Gritman/MFM have collected 299 test samples. Results are reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District. There are five positive cases in Latah County with no deaths.
Anyone concerned about the illness can call the Gritman COVID-19 Hotline at (208) 883-4109 to get answers to basic questions regarding symptoms, home treatment and testing guidelines. The public can also text “COVID19” to (208) 295-5080 to receive a link to Gritman’s online assessment tool.
Gritman has not had a confirmed positive COVID-19 case admitted to the hospital. Calls to the hotline and patients presenting with respiratory symptoms have both steadily declined, the hospital said.